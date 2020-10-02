Sec 144 At India Gate Amid Call for Protests for Hathras Victim

Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which prohibits assembly of five or more people at a time, has been imposed at the India Gate, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi.

While no gathering would be permissible around India Gate, up to a 100 people can gather at Jantar Mantar but only with prior permission from the competent authority.

The imposition would impede the protests planned at India Gate by activist and political groups, today, in support of the Hathras victim.