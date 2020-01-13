SEBI Extends Deadline to April 2022 to Split Chairman & MD Posts

Data from stock exchanges reveal that presently, only around 50 percent of the top 500 listed entities are in compliance with the regulatory provision.

Currently, many companies have merged the two posts as CMD (chairman-cum-managing director), leading to some overlapping of the board and management, which could lead to a conflict of interest and consequently, the regulator in May 2018 came out with its norms to split the post.

The norms were part of the series of recommendations given by the Sebi-appointed Kotak committee on corporate governance.