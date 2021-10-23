SEBI Approves Paytm's $2.2 Billion IPO; Company to List in Mid-November: Report

Paytm, one of India’s largest digital payments services company, is on its way to launch its Rs 16,600 crore initial public offering (IPO) after receiving approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Saturday, 23 October, reported PTI.

According to the report, the company is considering skipping the pre-IPO raise plans so as to fast-track the company's market debut timeline.

However, the company's plans of shelving the pre-IPO raise, which isn't yet confirmed, is not related to any valuation differences, reported IANS, quoting multiple sources aware of the developments.