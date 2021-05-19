Search Continues For 89 Missing From Barge After Cyclone ‘Tauktae’

In another development, 196 people on board a Barge Support Station-3 and 101 on an Oil drilling rig, which had gone drifting near the Pipavav Port, are now safe.

OSVs hired by the Oil & Natural Gas Commission and Shipping Corporation of India are towing them to safe location even as INS Talwar reached the area where the two vessels had drifted late on Monday.

The ONGC said this morning that the two barges and an oil rig - barring Barge Papaa-305 which has sunk - are taken in control and their crew are safe, with the IN and ONGC engaged in the rescue operations for the crew of Papaa-305.

With these, a total of 618 people, plus two from a life-raft, have been rescued in different challenging operations in the Arabian Sea, braving extreme weather conditions, massive waves upto 8 metres tall, strong winds reaching over 150 kmph.