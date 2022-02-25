SDMC Education Committee Disallows Religious Attire, Instructs ‘Uniforms Only’
As per the order, students can don religious attire only during school competitions and festivals
The Education Committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) issued an order on Friday, 25 February, that all students must adhere to a uniform and refrain from wearing any “religious attire” to schools.
The order was written in Hindi by Education Committee Chairperson Nitika Sharma who instructed its education department officials to ensure that all students come to their respective institutions in prescribed dress code only.
The letter stated,
"The South Delhi Municipal Corporation, when required, keeps changing the colour of uniforms due to which there is no inferiority complex among rich and poor kids."
It added that students look "beautiful" in their prescribed uniforms.
“Lately it has been seen that some parents are sending their wards to school in religious attire which is not right. This may develop the mentality of inequality among students, which is not good at all for their future," Sharma said in the letter.
The letter added that considering all these factors, all zonal officers are directed to ensure that students don religious attire only during school competitions and festivals. On normal school days, students must be present in their uniforms only.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.