SC/ST Quota in Promotions: SC Directs States To Collect Data on Representation

The apex court went on to assert that apart from data collection, the assessment of inadequacy of representation should be taken up following a periodic review.

The time period for the review should be reasonable and is up to the states to decide, Bar and Bench quoted the court as saying.

Previously, the Union government had apprised the court that it is a 'fact of life' that SC and ST communities had not been brought to the same level of merit as other classes, The Indian Express reported.



(With inputs from Bar and Bench.)