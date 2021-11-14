Scribe Shot Dead in Bihar; Tejashwi Yadav Slams State Minister's Alleged Role
A local journalist and Zila Parishad member Rintu Singh was shot dead in Bihar's Purnia district.
A local journalist and Zila Parishad member Vishwajit Kumar Singh, alias Rintu Singh, was shot dead in Bihar's Purnia district on Friday, 12 November, in the vicinity of the Sarsi Police Station.
This comes days after the deceased had allegedly lodged a complaint against the nephew of Bihar Minister and Janata Dal (United) Leshi Singh, alleging a threat to his life.
Bihar Assembly's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has accused the JDU-led government of inaction over the murder case.
"The minister closest to the Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar is getting people murdered in public. Still, there is no jungle raj in Bihar. Is that right?" said Yadav in a tweet, sharing purported footage of the incident.
Why is State Govt Silent?: Tejashwi Yadav Slams Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
"Nitish Kumar's minister Leshi Singh, her nephew are accused. SHO has been suspended but when deceased's relatives are clearly accusing Leshi Singh and her nephew then why is the state government and its head silent?" Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"Nitish Kumar should set a time frame, if he is going to remove his minister (Leshi Singh), when will action be taken? How many women will become widows before Nitish Kumar wakes up? He should give a clarification and sack the minister. Let's see if it happens," he added.
Sources told the Times of India that Singh had been the deputy district president of the Congress. The deceased journalist's wife, Anulika Singh, is a sitting Zila Parishad member, as per the report.
"The husband of the newly elected Zila Parishad was shot dead. The wife of the deceased is accusing the minister sitting in the lap of the immoral government of Bihar of conspiracy to murder. The apprehension of murder was expressed on behalf of the deceased by giving an application to the police station on 3 November. Still, the police did not take any action!" a tweet posted by the RJD observed.
(With inputs from ANI and Times of India)
