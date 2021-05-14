Scotland: 2 Indian Men, Held in Detention Van, Freed After Protest

Two Indian men who were being held in a detention van in Glasgow, Scotland over "suspected immigration offences" were freed with the aid of a human rights lawyer and direct action, after the citizens of the Scottish city staged an eight-hour protest to free them.

A chief and a mechanic by profession, Sumit Sehdev and Lakhvir Singh have reportedly been in the United Kingdom for 10 years.

On Thursday, 13 May, six UK Immigration Enforcement officers, backed by Police Scotland, hauled them from their home in the Pollokshields area of Glasgow and put them into a vehicle headed towards a detention centre, PTI reported.

However, the van was quickly surrounded by a large crowd of people determined to free them.