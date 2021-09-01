Excitement, Reluctance As Schools Reopen in Several States With COVID Protocols
Several measures have been put in place across states for schools to open amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19.
Schools reopened in several states on Wednesday, 1 September, after the second wave of COVID-19. While several guidelines have been put in place for the schools to function amid concerns of the spread of the virus and warnings of a possible third wave, school authorities were seen taking several measures themselves.
In Delhi, the protocols allow maximum of 50 percent students per classroom. Institutions have also been asked to set up quarantine rooms for emergency use.
Currently, students of classes 10, 11, and 12 can attend schools for admissions and board exam-related activities, provided they have their parents' consent.
In Uttar Pradesh (UP), primary schools reopened after a gap of almost six months. The schools have been instructed to conduct thermal screening at the entrance and masks have been made mandatory for students.
The classes for primary schools in UP are being conducted in two shifts. The first shift will go on from 8 am to 11 am while the second shift will start from 11.30 am.
UP schools had already opened for Classes 9 to 12 from 16 August and for Classes 6 to 8 from 23 August.
However, the first day saw a lower turnout of students than expected, according to reports.
Schools also opened in Tamil Nadu for classes 9 to 12.
M Azagiri, a teacher with the Government Higher Secondary School, Madurai told IANS: "It's a really joyous moment for me and the teachers as such. The students back to classes physically is a welcome sign and we will be holding classes till 1.30 pm with a 5 minute break in between."
While urging students and teachers to follow COVID-19 protocols, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi told mediapersons at Chennai on Wednesday that the schools can function till 3.30 pm.
Government and private schools opened in Telangana too. However, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday, 31 August, imposed an interim stay on reopening of all residential and welfare schools due to the lack of a detailed standard operating procedure.
