Bodies of 2 Teenagers Found in Ditch Near Kolkata; 4 Charged With Murder

Two minors, who had been missing over the last two weeks, were found dead in a roadside ditch in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, 7 September.

The police said that the school students, both aged 17, were allegedly killed in a moving car on 22 August by their neighbour and his associates over a monetary dispute. Their bodies were then dumped in a canal on the Basanti Highway near Kolkata.

The minors had been missing for the last two weeks.

The police have so far arrested four persons in connection with the case, namely Abhijit Bose, 25, Shamim Ali, 20, Sahil Molla, 20, and Dibyendu Das, who is also said to be in his 20s.