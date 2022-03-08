ADVERTISEMENT
Scheduled Int'l Flights Services to Resume From 27 March After 2-Year Hiatus
The years-long hiatus was induced to the COVID-19 health crisis across the world.
i
After a two year suspension, officials from the Union Aviation Ministry on Tuesday, 8 March announced that scheduled international flight services will resume operations from 27 March, news agency PTI reported.
The years-long hiatus was induced to the COVID-19 health crisis across the world.
(This will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×