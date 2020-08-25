SCBA Prez Refutes Claims of Bar Denying Farewell to Justice Mishra
Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Dushyant Dave has denied reports of Justice Arun Mishra’s farewell being cancelled on Tuesday, 25 August.
Referring to the claim that a statement has been issued by the Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association on the issue of not organising a farewell for Justice Arun Mishra on his retirement next month, Dave said:
“The information aforesaid is false and incorrect. No such statement has been issued by the Executive Committee and In fact this matter has not been considered by the EC in any meeting. The Press release being attributed to the the EC is not genuine and is strongly denied by me on behalf of the EC. I strongly condemn the same as being mischievous and an attempt to malign the the SCBA.”
Further Dushyant Dave told The Quint: "The alleged press release was bogus and mischievous, and appears to be an attempt to influence the Prashant Bhushan contempt proceedings by vested interests."
The claim that Supreme Court lawyers were refusing to give a farewell to Justice Mishra, was, however, initially shared by multiple sources, including, TOI’s Dhananjyay Mahapatra. However, Mahapatra later stated that the SCBA chief has denied the report.
What Was the Original Claim?
The purported “press statement”, that has since been rubbished by Dave, said that the Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association announced on Tuesday, 25 August, through a press statement, that it shall not organise any farewell for Justice Arun Mishra.
The statement had said that Justice Mishra “was extremely unpleasant with the members of the Bar and there have been several instances where he has misbehaved not only with the junior members of the Bar but with very senior members of the Bar.”
It had also said that he is “perceived as a Judge to whom all important matters where the government was interested were assigned”.
“The Bar accordingly registers its protest by not giving any farewell to Justice Misra,” the statement, denied by Dave, had said.
Justice Arun Mishra is slated to retire on 2 September.
