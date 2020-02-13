‘Scared and Neglected’: Indian On Board Virus-Hit Cruise Ship

The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 has infected over 43,000 people and killed over 1,000 people across the world as of Tuesday as per the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Diamond Princess is a cruise liner which has been quarantined in Yokohama in Japan since 3 February after around 140 people inside the ship tested positive for coronavirus. There are around 3,500 people inside the ship including 1,000 crew members. This includes 138 Indians.