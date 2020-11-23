SC to Decide on Tej Bahadur’s Plea Challenging Modi’s Election

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 24 November will pronounce judgment on a plea by sacked Border Security Force trooper, Tej Bahadur, challenging the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The judgment will be pronounced by a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian at 12 noon.

On 18 November, the Chief Justice had said the Prime Minister's Office is a “unique office”, as it denied adjournment during the hearing of Tej Bahadur's plea. Tej Bahadur's counsel repeatedly sought adjournment, as he was unable to answer a specific query by the top court.