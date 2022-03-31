SC Upholds Madras HC Verdict Quashing 10.5% Reservation to Vanniyar Community

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 31 March, upheld a Madras High Court verdict that quashed a law providing 10.5 percent reservation to the Vanniyar community under the Most Backward Classes category.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai said, "We are of the opinion that there is no basis to treat Vanniyar as a separate group compared to the Other Backward Classes... Thus the 2021 Act is ultra vires Articles 14 and 16."

However, the top court held that the state government had the legislative competence to pass the Act.

A detailed judgment in the matter will be delivered later in the day.

On 16 December 2021, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea by Tamil Nadu government and others challenging the Madras High Court's judgment.