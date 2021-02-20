SC Tells RBI to Lay Down Rules for Banks to Safeguard Lockers 

In a significant judgment, the Supreme Court on Friday, 19 February, directed the Reserve Bank of India to lay down regulations within six months to facilitate banks to safeguard locker facility management, reported PTI.

“The banks cannot wash off their hands and claim that they bear no liability towards their customers for the operation of the locker. This will lead to a state of anarchy wherein the banks will routinely commit lapses in proper management of the lockers, leaving it to the hapless customers to bear the costs,” the bench observed, reported Hindustan Times.

Such actions of the banks would not only be a violation of the Consumer Protection Act but also damage investor confidence and harm the reputation of our emerging economy, the bench reportedly added.