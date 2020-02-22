Non-Protest Side of Shaheen Bagh Road Could be Opened: Mediators

Supreme Court-appointed mediators Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran issued a statement on the evening of Friday, 21 February, regarding the third day of their discussions with the protesters at Shaheen Bagh about moving the protests to an alternative site where no public place would be blocked.

“Today was the third day of our interaction with the protesters at Shaheen Bagh,” they said, observing that “Because we were at closer proximity with the protesters we could get a good sense of their anxiety, their pain, their fears particularly with regard to their security.”