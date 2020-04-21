SC Seeks Centre, J&K’s Reply on Resumption of 4G Internet Services

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for petitioner -- 'Foundation for Media Professionals'-- said that his petition concerns only with restoration of 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir.

He informed the bench that in the suo motu case taken by the High Court, notice has been issued and it deals with whole gamut of matters in which 4G internet services is one of the issue.

He elaborated the need for 4G services and said for effective video conferencing facility to consult doctors in case of any health emergency, it was the need of the hour.