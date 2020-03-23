COVID-19: SC To Conduct Hearings Via Video Conferencing
Amid the coronavirus scare, Supreme Court on Monday, 23 March ordered sealing lawyers’ chambers. It also said that it is working out of system to ensure that lawyers can argue cases from home.
“Soon links will be given to lawyers and they can sit wherever and argue the cases. We all soon announce how to download the links for adding video to call,” Chief Justice SA Bobde said, NDTV reports.
He further added, “Videoconferencing can be done by lawyers sitting in their own offices.”
As the coronavirus cases are increasing in India, the Supreme Court issued a notice on Sunday announcing that only the Chief Justice's court will sit on Monday, 23 March to hear cases.
All other hearings that were scheduled to take place before the apex court have been cancelled and the cases adjourned indefinitely.
