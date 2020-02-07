SC Reserves Order on Referring Questions of Law to Larger Bench
A nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday, 6 February, reserved order on the legal issue of whether the top court can refer questions of law to a larger bench while exercising its review jurisdiction.
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it will pronounce the order on 10 February and will accord day-to-day hearing from 12 February.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the apex court was right in referring the questions of law to the larger bench. "As custodian of fundamental rights, it was the duty of the court to lay down an authoritative pronouncement on these questions of law."
The other members of the bench are Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, MM Shantanagoudar, SA Nazeer, R Subhash Reddy, BR Gavai and Surya Kant.