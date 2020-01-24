SC Refuses Plea Against Imposition of NSA Amid CAA Protests

The Supreme Court on Friday, 24 January, refused to entertain a plea challenging the imposition of the National Security Act (NSA) in few states and the national capital amid anti-CAA protests.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee said that it cannot pass a blanket order with regard to imposition of the NSA and asked lawyer M L Sharma to withdraw the plea.

The bench asked Sharma to file a fresh petition or an interim application on pending pleas on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) giving specific details of violations of NSA.

Sharma's plea questioned the imposition of the NSA, saying it has been done to curb and pressure people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC).