SC Refuses Delhi Police Plea Against Bail to Riots Accused

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan refused to entertain the Delhi Police appeal challenging the Delhi High Court's 23 October order, granting bail to Faizan Khan, after observing that police have not brought on record convincing material to show the accused was involved in the conspiracy to organise protests against the CAA.

The police had accused Khan of supplying a SIM card, without mandatory verification of identity, to a student to enable participation in the conspiracy without being identified.

The police had invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against him, alleging that SIM cards procured using fake IDs were used to coordinate protests against the CAA.