SC Panel Member Anil Ghanwat Requests CJI NV Ramana to Release Farm Laws Report

Anil Jaysing Ghanwat, one of the members of the committee constituted by the Supreme Court to represent the farming community on the three contentious agricultural laws, wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana in his personal capacity, stating the Supreme Court has not given much attention to the report submitted by the committee, ANI reported on Tuesday.

He also requested the Supreme Court to release the report so that its recommendations can be implemented for a peaceful resolution to the farmers' agitation.

"The Supreme Court suspended the implementation of three farm laws and constituted a Committee to report on these laws on 12 January, 2021. The committee was given two months to submit its report. The committee, after consulting a large number of farmers and several stakeholders, submitted its report before the stipulated time on 19 March, 2021," Ghanwat said in his letter.