Release Those Lodged for 2+ Yrs in Assam’s Detention Centres: SC

Having regard to the present circumstances prevailing in the country and having regard to the fact that we have already permitted the release of prisoners and people under detention in general, and such detenues who have completed three years upon their declaration as foreigners, we see no reason why the period should not be reduced from three years to two years, that is to say, the prisoners or detenues who have been under detention for two years shall be entitled to be released , the bench said.

It said the prisoners and detenues would be released on the same terms and conditions as those laid down in the 10 May 2019 order, except that they shall not be required to furnish a bond of Rs 1 lakh; instead they shall be required to furnish a bond of Rs 5,000 only with two sureties of the like sum.