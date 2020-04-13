Release Those Lodged for 2+ Yrs in Assam’s Detention Centres: SC
Relaxing its earlier conditions in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Supreme Court Monday, 13 April, directed the release of those detainees in Assam who were declared foreigners and have been lodged in detention centres for two years or more.
A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices L N Rao and M Shantanagoudar, referring to the top court's May 10, 2019 order, also lowered the personal bond amount from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5,000 while reducing the minimum period of detention from three years to two years.
Having regard to the present circumstances prevailing in the country and having regard to the fact that we have already permitted the release of prisoners and people under detention in general, and such detenues who have completed three years upon their declaration as foreigners, we see no reason why the period should not be reduced from three years to two years, that is to say, the prisoners or detenues who have been under detention for two years shall be entitled to be released , the bench said.
It said the prisoners and detenues would be released on the same terms and conditions as those laid down in the 10 May 2019 order, except that they shall not be required to furnish a bond of Rs 1 lakh; instead they shall be required to furnish a bond of Rs 5,000 only with two sureties of the like sum.
The order on Monday came on intervention application filed by Justice for Liberty Initiative, a Assam based Public Charitable Trust, seeking the release of detainees lodged in six Assam detention centres in view of coronavirus pandemic.
Advocate Shoeb Alam, appearing for the petitioner, informed the court that the apprehension of the Attorney General was based on an unfounded premise that every such person was already infected by the virus.
The bench observed that the very purpose of framing of guidelines and the release of persons was to prevent these prisons and detention centres from becoming a hotspot of infection.
Referring to the apex court orders passed on 16 March, the plea filed through advocate Talha Abdul Rahman said the court has already taken a bold and decisive step towards ensuring that prisons do not become breeding grounds of COVID-19 and has ordered a high powered committee to come up with modalities of releasing prisoners on parole.
That in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, there are about 802 detenues in detention centres in Assam who are now more vulnerable in the already overcrowded detention centres with deplorable living conditions, and with no parole being made available to them, the plea said.
