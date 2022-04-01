SC Junks Maha Govt's Plea, Allows CBI to Resume Probe Against Anil Deshmukh
The apex court stated, "We will not even touch this matter."
The Supreme Court on Friday, 1 April, gave its go-ahead to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its probe against former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh, dismissing the Maharashtra government's plea for a court-monitored probe, NDTV reported.
The apex court stated, "We will not even touch this matter."
Last week, the court had termed the legal clash between former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and Anil Deshmukh a "battle royale", and had ordered a CBI probe into all cases lodged against Singh by the Maharashtra Police.
However, the decision on Friday is a setback for the government of Maharashtra, which has accused central agencies like the CBI of working at the behest of the Union government.
As per the plea filed by the state administration, the CBI's investigation may be prejudiced as former Maharashtra police chief, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, in now in-charge if of the central investigating agency, NDTV reported.
The CBI is investigating the former home minister over allegations of corruption and misuse of office made originally by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
This proceeds of the crime includes some Rs 4.7 crore extorted from bars and other establishments in Mumbai through now-dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.