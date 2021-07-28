SC Junks Kerala Govt Appeal to Withdraw Vandalism Case Against 6 LDF MLAs

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 28 July, rejected the Kerala government's plea seeking the withdrawal of cases of vandalism against six prominent CPI and CPI (Marxist) leaders.

"The action of the members have trodden past the constitutional means," the Supreme Court observed, dismissing the special leave petition filed by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, LiveLaw reported.

In March 2015, the CPI and CPI(M), which had been the Opposition at that time, had vehemently protested against the budget presentation by former Finance Minister late KM Mani during an Assembly session, over allegations of corruption that had been levelled against the minister. The resulting pandemonium has led to a destruction of public property in the Assembly.