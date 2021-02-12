SC Issues Notice To Twitter, Centre on PIL Over Checking Fake News

The Supreme Court issued notices on Friday, 12 February, to the Centre and Twitter over a public interest litigation by BJP leader Vinit Goenka, seeking direction for a mechanism to check fake news, 'seditious' & 'anti-India' hate messages on social media platforms.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, directed clubbing other petitions involving social media regulation, and named Union of India, Law Ministry, Information and Broadcasting Ministry as well as Twitter in the notices issued.

The petition, filed by senior Advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey in May last year on behalf of the BJP leader asks "to check Twitter content and advertisements spreading hatred through fake news and instigative messages through bogus accounts.”