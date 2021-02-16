SC Notice to Govt in Plea Against Extension of ED Director’s Term

The bench was headed by Justice LN Rao.

In November, the NGO Common Cause had challenged the Centre’s decision to extend Mishra’s tenure from two to three years.

Appearing for the petitioner, counsel Prashant Bhushan submitted that Mishra could not have been given an extension since he had already been superannuated and noted that such illegal extensions run the risk of destroying the independence of the ED director’s office, The Wire reported.

Bhushan further submitted that the ED must be free from external “influences”.

“That from the above, it is clear that the purpose behind Section 25 (d) of the CVC Act, in providing a minimum tenure of two years, is only to insulate the director of enforcement from all kinds of influences and pressures,” the petition read.