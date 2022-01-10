PM Security Breach: SC to Set Up Independent Panel; Halts Centre & State Probes

The Supreme Court on Monday, 10 January, resumed hearing a plea pertaining to the recent lapse in security during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab, and said that a committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge will be formed to probe the matter.

As per the SC order, DGP Chandigarh, IG National Investigation Agency, Registrar General, and ADGP (Security) of Punjab may be part of the committee.

Until a detailed report is submitted by the panel, the Centre and the state will refrain from going ahead with their probe, the SC observed.