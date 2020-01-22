No Stay, HCs Restrained & More: What SC Said on 144 CAA Pleas

Hearing a total of 144 petitions on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act – two in support and the rest in opposition – on Wednesday, 22 January, the Supreme Court refused to put a stay on the contentious law without hearing the Centre on the matter. It gave the government four weeks’ time to file its reply.

The apex court also hinted at setting up a larger Constitution Bench to hear the petitions, and in the meantime, barred all high courts from passing any order on the Act.