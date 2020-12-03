SC Grants Anticipatory Bail to Ex-Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini

In August 1991, when Saini was SSP Chandigarh, he faced a car bomb attack when he was on his way back home. Three people, including Saini's driver and an ASI, were killed while Saini was injured. One of the persons the Punjab Police accused of being behind the assassination attempt was Balwant Singh Multani, a junior engineer with the government in Chandigarh and the son of IAS officer Darshan Singh Multani.

The police later told the court that Balwant was arrested on 13 December and taken to Qadian Police Station in Gurdaspur district on 18 December, but he escaped a day later and was never seen since. Balwant's father filed a habeas corpus petition, asking that his son be produced but it was dismissed.

The high court in 2007 sought the CBI's help on the status of the proclaimed offenders, including Balwant.