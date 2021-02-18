SC Closes Suo Motu Case on Sexual Harassment Claims Against Gogoi

Advocate Utsav Bains had claimed that there was a larger conspiracy against Gogoi in 2019, and former apex court Judge AK Patnaik was given the charge to look into the matter.

A detailed 40-page report had been submitted by Justice Patnaik in October 2019.

A bench led by Arun Mishra had earlier said that Justice Patnaik’s report would not be dealing with the woman’s complaint against Gagoi and only focus on the contents of Bains' affidavit.