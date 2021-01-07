SC Asks Govt If Farmers Are COVID-Protected, Cites Tablighi Event

In March 2020, the Tablighi Jamaat congregation was a huge event held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, which was attended by many. Consequently, it was blamed for the surge in coronavirus infections across the country in the initial phases of the lockdown.

However, in the same month, the Bombay High Court had denied several reports against foreign nationals and others who attended the Muslim event, citing a lack of evidence to support that they were super spreaders.

In one of its judgements, the High Court had said that the foreigners had been made ‘scapegoats’ and the allegations against them were an ‘indirect warning to Indian Muslims’, Scroll. in reported.