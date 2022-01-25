ADVERTISEMENT

SC Agrees to Hear SpiceJet Plea Against Order Admitting Winding Up Petition

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing SpiceJet, had requested the bench for an urgent hearing on the matter.

IANS
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representational purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 25 January, agreed to hear a plea by SpiceJet challenging a Madras High Court order, which declined to interfere with a company court's order admitting a winding up petition by Credit Suisse against the airline.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing SpiceJet, brought up the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana. Seeking an urgent hearing, Rohatgi stated that the airline would fold up if the matter was not heard.

"Please list on Friday or Monday, otherwise the airline will fold up," Rohatgi urged.

After hearing brief submissions in the matter, the chief justice assured that the court would look into it.

Also Read

Winding Up Order Stayed by Madras HC, Asked To Pay $5 Mn in 2 Weeks: SpiceJet

Winding Up Order Stayed by Madras HC, Asked To Pay $5 Mn in 2 Weeks: SpiceJet
ADVERTISEMENT

Credit Suisse moved a winding up petition before the company court, claiming that SpiceJet owed it more than $24 million. After the company court admitted the winding up petition, SpiceJet had appealed against it in the Madras High Court. The high court had declined to entertain the appeal.

Also Read

Air India Transfer to Tata Sons Likely To Finish on 27 Jan: Why Was it Delayed?

Air India Transfer to Tata Sons Likely To Finish on 27 Jan: Why Was it Delayed?
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT