‘Saying Aadab Sends Infected Air into the Mouth’: BJP Leader
BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri, in an interview to ABP News, said that saying aadab or as-salamu alaykum “directs the infected air into the mouth”.
Bidhuri further added that doing namaste prevents contamination from the coronavirus, saying that is is Indian culture and "experts' theory".
It is not the first time when Bidhuri has made such statements. Addressing a public rally in Delhi’s Mehrauli, before the Delhi elections, Bidhuri abused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by calling him a ‘pimp’, reported The Indian Express.
The daily reported that the event was organised to garner Purvanchali votes for Bidhuri, who attacked Kejriwal and said, “Abey, ye Kejriwal bhi bhadwa hai. Ye kab tak rokega? He only has five to six months left (Kejriwal is a pimp. How long will he be able to stop...?).”
(With inputs from Indian Express.)
