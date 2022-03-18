'Save Water' Message During Holi Is an Attack on Hindu Festivals: MP Minister
Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang on Thursday, 17 March, said that people should take a pledge to save water but spreading the message only during Holi is an attack on Hindu festivals.
“How much water do we really use during Holi? Save water throughout the year. Why does such a message revolve around our festivals only?”Vishwas Sarang
Speaking to reporters, he pointed to the fact that people come out with the message to save water on Holi, but waste gallons of water to clean their cars.
'Cultural Terrorism'
Sarang suggested that Holi was about bringing people together and that spreading the message of water conservation only during Holi is an act of cultural terrorism.
“This is an attack on our upcoming generation. Cultural terrorism is being spread in this country,” he alleged.
The minister also suggested that the message is aimed at distancing youth from festivals connected to Hindu culture and tradition.
"Those who talk about saving water only on Holi, they are conspiring to destroy Indian culture and Hindu festivals. Save water throughout the year but definitely play Holi," he wrote on Twitter in Hindi.
This year Holika Dahan was observed on Thursday, and Dhulivandan – when people play with colours and water – falls on Friday.
