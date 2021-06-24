Withdraw Problematic Lakshadweep Regulation: Experts Write to Prez

A collective of scientists and citizens who have worked in various institutions in the Lakshadweep Islands have released a statement saying that the proposed Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation of 2021 (LDAR), is highly problematic as it would harm ecology, livelihood and culture of the islands.

In a review of the LDAR, the collective of scientists and citizens called ‘The Lakshadweep Research Collective’, says that acquiring local land is against the existing laws such as the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the Biological Diversity Act 2002 and The Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.