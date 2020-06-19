Days after testing positive for coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to a different COVID-19 hospital on Friday, 19 June, after his condition deteriorated.He is being shifted to Saket's Max Hospital now, where he will be administered Plasma therapy for COVID-19, ANI reports.Earlier, he was put on oxygen support after his lung infection increased, his office said.He has also been diagnosed with pneumonia, PTI reported, citing officials.Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal while talking about Jain's condition said that his latest CT scan report shows that the pneumonia patches in his lungs have increased."He experienced increased giddiness and tiredness today. The advice of doctors will be followed," said Kejriwal, ANI reported.Home Minister Amit Shah has also wished Jain a speedy recovery.You can check COVID-19 live updates here.Jain was tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with Aam Aadmi Party’s MLA Atishi Marlena and two more AAP members.Jain was admitted on Monday night after suffering from high fever and breathing problems and was tested for coronavirus thereafter. He has been shifted to a different COVID-19 hospital now.On 9 June, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also tested negative for novel coronavirus after he complained of mild fever and sore throat.(With inputs from NDTV & PTI)AAP Shares Images of Mumbai COVID Hosp As Pragati Maidan in Delhi We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.