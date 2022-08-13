CWG 2022 Indian Contingent Celebrates Satwiksairaj's Birthday Ahead of PM Meet
The Indian Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) contingent celebrated badminton star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s birthday ahead of their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence on Saturday.
Satwik, who turned 22 on Saturday was part of the Indian badminton team that reaped rewards in the recently concluded CWG 2022 at Birmingham.
In a video posted by Sports Authority of India (SAI) on their Twitter handle, Satwik could be seen hugged and wished by his fellow members of the Indian contingent.
Satwik’s doubles partner Chirag Shetty, ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, and table tennis stars Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai were all present in the video. A visibly happy Satwik could be seen blushing and thanking everyone.
The Andhra Pradesh shuttler along Chirag had won India a historic gold medal in men’s doubles at Birmingham. It was India’s first-ever CWG gold medal in badminton men’s doubles.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Prime Minister Modi had informed via Twitter that he would interact with the CWG 2022 Indian contingent at his official residence on Saturday.
This is the first time the Prime Minister will physically interact with the players since their return from Birmingham. He had earlier offered his wishes and congratulations not just to the CWG 2022 medal winners but also those who failed to make the podium via his Twitter handle.
India finished fourth at the recently concluded quadrennial event with 61 medals (22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze) to their name. Australia, England, Canada finished first, second and third respectively.
