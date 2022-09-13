Ishrat Jahan Encounter: IPS Officer Who Probed Case Dismissed, HC Stays Move

Following this order, the central government again moved the high court seeking its permission to impose the disciplinary action to dismiss Verma from service. Permitting the Centre to implement the order, a division bench of the high court said, "It is directed that the order shall not be implemented till 19 September 2022, to enable the petitioner to avail of his remedies in accordance with law against the order of dismissal." Subsequently, Verma has approached the Supreme Court that is yet to hear the case.

Verma had probed the Ishrat Jahan case between April 2010 and October 2011 and on the basis of his investigation report that a Special Investigation Team had held that the encounter was "fake".

The Gujarat High Court later directed the CBI to probe the case and avail Verma's services.