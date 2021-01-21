Ex-AIADMK Leader Sasikala Tests COVID-19 Positive
The aide of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had fallen ill in the Parappana Agrahara Prison.
Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been shifted to the COVID-19 intensive care unit, according to NDTV.
Earlier, on Wednesday, Sasikala had reportedly tested negative for COVID-19.
According to NDTV, Sasikala was sent to Victoria Hospital for the CT scan on Thursday afternoon.
She was brought to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka, from Central Jail after she complained of fever on Wednesday, 20 January.
According to The News Minute, Sasikala already has multiple co-morbidities that she is receiving treatment for.
(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.)
