SAP Closes as 2 Employees Test Positive for H1N1 Virus in B’luru
SAP has said two of its employees in Bengaluru have tested positive for H1N1 virus and as a precautionary measure, it has closed offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai for extensive sanitisation.
The employees based in these locations have been asked to work from home, the German tech giant said in a statement.
It added that as a precautionary measure, all SAP India offices across Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai have been closed for extensive sanitisation.
"...all SAP employees based in these locations have been asked to work from home till further notice," the statement said.
In an internal communication to employees, the company said “considering the situation, we encourage you to work from home beginning February 20 till 28 February.”
"The health of our employees is our priority and it is critical that we provide the current information and guidance to help limit the spread of the H1N1 virus," it added.
