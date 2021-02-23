BJP & RLD Supporters Clash During Balyan’s Muzaffarnagar Visit

Clashes broke out in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar between supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) following BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan's visit to the area on Monday, 22 February.

This comes a day after slogans were raised against Balyan while he was meeting farmers in Shamli, reported The Indian Express.

On Monday, Balyan was visiting a family in Soram for a condolence meet which the RLD claimed "he was not invited to." The clashes broke out after arguments between the two parties’ supporters escalated.