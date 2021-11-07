Sanjay Singh Takes Over Six NCB Cases from Sameer Wankhede – Who is He?
Sanjay Kumar Singh is currently serving as the Deputy Director General of the NCB.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) transferred six cases including the controversial Mumbai drug bust case involving Aryan Khan from the agency’s Mumbai Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede to a Special Investigation Team headed by IPS officer Sanjay Singh.
This came after the vigilance team of the NCB initiated an inquiry against Wankhede on allegations of corruption and extortion in the Mumbai drug bust case.
During the course of the investigation against Aryan Khan and others, several politicians from Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena and NCP accused Wankhede of framing false cases against the Bollywood fraternity.
Who is Sanjay Singh?
Sanjay Kumar Singh, who has taken over six cases from Wankhede, belongs to the 1996-batch Odisha IPS. He is also currently serving as the Deputy Director General of the NCB.
Before joining the NCB, Singh headed the Drug Task Force in Odisha. It has been reported that during this period, Singh launched a series of anti-drug drives in the state along with busting several drug trafficking rackets in the state capital Bhubaneswar.
During his stint in the CBI as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), he was a part of several high profile investigations, including the 2010 Commonwealth Games Scam.
Following the transfer of cases, the NCB clarified, "No officer or officers have been removed from their present roles and they will continue to assist the operations branch investigation as required until any specific orders are issued to the contrary."
On 5 November, Friday, Wankhede had also said, "I've not been removed from the investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter should be probed by a central agency. So Aryan case and Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi NCB's SIT. It's coordination between NCB teams of Delhi and Mumbai."
