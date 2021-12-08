SKM 5-Member Panel Meet Underway, Likely To Decide on Fate of Farmers' Protest

Addressing the media on Tuesday evening, the SKM said, "Government's proposal says that after we end the movement, only then would they withdraw the cases against farmers. However, we're apprehensive about it. Government should immediately begin with the cases' withdrawal procedure. Final decision to be taken at tomorrow's meeting at 2 pm."

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the government's proposal was not clear. "We have our apprehensions which will be discussed tomorrow at 2 pm. Our movement is not going anywhere, we will be here," he said.

"SKM has said it today (that protest will be withdrawn), government has been saying so for a year. But no one is going home until everything is resolved," he added.

(With inputs from ANI and Hindustan Times.)