Samples of 73 Contacts of 12-Year-Old Nipah Victim in Kerala Return Negative

Test results of 73 people who had come in close contact with the 12-year-old child who succumbed to the Nipah virus have returned negative, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said in a statement on Friday morning.

In the statement, the minister said samples of five more people who were in the contact list returned negative, taking the total number of people who are in the clear to 73.

On Thursday, September 9, samples of 22 contacts had returned negative. She also said in the release that more samples would be tested during the day and that 64 people were under observation at the Kozhikode Medical College and their health was stable.