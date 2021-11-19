Sameer Wankhede Runs a Liquor Bar Violating Rules: Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Friday, 19 November, trained guns on Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede for allegedly running a liquor bar in Navi Mumbai which violates the DoPT rules.

The Nationalist Congress Party national spokesperson told mediapersons that Dnyandev Wankhede, who was working in the State Excise Department had managed to get a permit room licence issued in favour of his son, Sameer Wankhede - when the latter was a minor, in 1997-1998.

"As per the laws, minors cannot be issued such liquor bar licences, since Sameer Wankhede was only around 17 years 10 months old at that time. This is a big fraud perpetrated by his father. The place, Sadguru Restro Bar is still running in Vashi (Navi Mumbai). The licence has been continuously renewed, without fail and is currently valid till 2022," Malik said.