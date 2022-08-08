Watch: Samajwadi Party Leader's Miraculous Escape as Truck Drags Car for 500m

Samajwadi Party Manipuri district president Devendra Singh had a miraculous escape on Sunday, 7 August, with minor injuries after his car was dragged for almost 500 metres after colliding with a truck.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, Singh's car can be seen being dragged for a while by the truck near his house in Manipuri's Sadar Kotwali area. The locals then rushed to rescue Singh, who was reportedly alone in his car.