Watch: Samajwadi Party Leader's Miraculous Escape as Truck Drags Car for 500m
The truck driver from Itawa has been arrested and a case has been registered.
Samajwadi Party Manipuri district president Devendra Singh had a miraculous escape on Sunday, 7 August, with minor injuries after his car was dragged for almost 500 metres after colliding with a truck.
In the video that has gone viral on social media, Singh's car can be seen being dragged for a while by the truck near his house in Manipuri's Sadar Kotwali area. The locals then rushed to rescue Singh, who was reportedly alone in his car.
Speaking to news agency ANI, the Manipuri police said that the truck driver was from Etawah and has been arrested following a complaint registered by Singh after the accident.
"Samajwadi Party leader's car was hit by the truck after which it was dragged for more than 500 metres. The truck driver from Etawah has been arrested. The investigation is underway," said Kamlesh Dikshit, Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri as quoted by news agency ANI.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.