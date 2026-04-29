Faith, Crime and the Algorithm: Story of Salim Wastik and the Ex-Muslim Network

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I. The Man Who Wasn't There
For more than two decades, the man who would later call himself Salim Wastik moved through the margins of north Indian cities, operating under a succession of names and addresses. He changed his appearance. He changed his story.
In early 2026, Delhi Police located him in Loni, Ghaziabad. By then he had built a following of tens of thousands across YouTube channels and WhatsApp groups, presenting himself as a Muslim who had left his faith and speaking critically about Islam.
That public identity rested on a concealed one.
Police records identify Wastik — real name Saleem, also known over the years as Salim Ahmed and Salim Khan — as a native of Shamli with a criminal history dating to 1995, when he allegedly kidnapped a thirteen-year-old boy, Sandeep Bansal, from Delhi's Gokalpuri neighbourhood. The boy was subsequently murdered. A court convicted Wastik and sentenced him to life imprisonment in 1997. He was granted bail in 2000 and absconded.
He remained a fugitive for more than two decades. Over that period he acquired multiple aliases and, eventually, a public platform. His YouTube channel accumulated views and drew him into a circuit of debates, livestreams and ideological networks. His criminal record was unknown to virtually everyone in those circles.
Officers who tracked him down noted that his appearance had changed substantially over the years and that he had moved with deliberate caution, rarely staying long in any one location. Fingerprint analysis was central to his identification. The investigation took more than twenty years.
Sameer Siddharth, a prominent voice in the ex-Muslim network Wastik had joined, raised the question directly: "If Salim Wastik was truly on the run from the law for decades, how was he simultaneously active on Facebook and YouTube, building a public following in plain sight? How did police not act on this for so many years?"
The question has not been answered by authorities. It also implicates the digital ecosystem that elevated Wastik — one in which, as the weeks following the attack on him would make apparent, background verification plays no role.
II. The Attack and Its Aftermath
On the morning of February 27, 2026, two helmeted men entered Wastik's office in Loni, Ghaziabad. CCTV footage showed them confronting the fifty-year-old and attacking him with sharp weapons. Wastik was stabbed repeatedly and had his throat slashed. Bystanders contacted emergency services. He was taken to hospital in critical condition. The two men fled on a motorcycle.
Police identified the attackers as brothers, Zeeshan and Gulfam, both from the local area. Investigators said the men had been monitoring Wastik's online content and had grown agitated by what they interpreted as deliberate insults to the Prophet.
Statements taken during the investigation indicated the attack had been planned over several days; the brothers had previously visited the area around Wastik's office to survey it. Both men were subsequently killed in a police encounter.
Wastik survived. During his recovery, BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar visited him and made remarks about the Qur'an that were widely circulated and prompted both expressions of support and condemnation. Ghaziabad police assigned him round-the-clock security. Weeks later, they arrested him on the 1995 murder charge.
Angel, a commentator in these networks who spoke by phone on condition that her identity and location not be disclosed, said the attack reflected enduring intolerance toward those who questioned religion publicly.
"Until the community confronts this mindset and rejects these kinds of reactions to dissent, people who speak openly about leaving Islam will continue to face threats."Angel
The attack was widely condemned within ex-Muslim circles and beyond. A broader examination of the ecosystem Wastik inhabited, including how he came to be part of it, came later — prompted largely by reporting from outside it.
III. The Arrest and Its Fallout
The disclosure of Wastik's criminal history prompted extensive commentary across YouTube and Facebook. It also brought renewed attention to the network he had become part of: a small but increasingly visible group of self-described ex-Muslim commentators sustained by online content, audience donations and amplification from Hindutva-aligned media.
His growing visibility had attracted political interest before the attack. Figures connected to the Hindu Raksha Dal had publicly mobilised in his favour, and crowdfunding appeals had been organised on his behalf.
The revelation of his past prompted sharply different responses.
"All of their histories should be investigated. The Salim Wastik case opens a Pandora's box. Many of them would be hiding their crimes behind the veil of being an ex-Muslim," Wasim Akram Tyagi, a senior journalist who had been following the case, wrote on Facebook after Wastik's arrest; this post was widely shared.
Siddharth rejected that inference. "It is like a terrorist who has been living as a saint gets caught, and suddenly the entire saint community is being questioned," he said.
He argued that Wastik's individual history should not be used to discredit a broader community. Critics of the network noted a structural concern distinct from any individual's conduct: that an ecosystem oriented around outrage and political alignment lacked both the incentive and the mechanism to scrutinise the figures it chose to amplify.
IV. The Media Economy
Within hours of the attack, YouTube debates, Facebook livestreams and reaction videos spread widely. The channels hosting these discussions — O News (381,000 subscribers), Fact Mantra (2.08 million) and TNN World (1.46 million) — have been described by critics as Islamophobic in their orientation, though both Fact Mantra and TNN World present themselves in neutral terms: one as a Hindi-language facts and information channel, the other as a provider of daily news, interviews and spiritual content.
Audience data from these channels illustrates the commercial logic at work. On O News, the five most recent videos as of March 15 unrelated to the ex-Muslim theme had accumulated roughly 10,000 views on an average on each of his videos. Videos on that theme routinely exceeded one Lakh. A similar pattern was visible across comparable channels.
One YouTube channel owner, who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity, described the dynamic plainly: "We post content about ex-Muslims and controversial Muslim issues because it gives us legitimacy and excessive traffic. As soon as we post something about them, a certain ecosystem starts promoting it. It loops from one medium to another similar medium, and so it becomes our priority to publish such content."
The arrangement is mutually reinforcing. Ex-Muslim commentators depend on Hindu nationalist networks for visibility and income. Those networks depend on ex-Muslim voices for a form of inside testimony that straight ideological commentary cannot supply. Individual clips regularly attract tens of thousands to several lakh views, particularly when repackaged as Facebook Reels, YouTube Shorts and WhatsApp forwards.
Max Kramer, a Germany-based scholar who studies digital media, political mobilisation and representations of Muslims online, described the underlying mechanics.
"A substantial body of research shows that moral outrage has become a key driver of the digital economy. Emotionally charged topics, especially those involving religion, identity or nationalism, tend to generate strong reactions online. When contentious debates around religion or identity enter this ecosystem, they often shift from being purely ideological disputes to becoming part of a broader political economy of attention."Max Kramer
"When you introduce highly sensitive religious transitions into an ecosystem primed for polarisation, personal apostasy is instantly transformed into a monetisable political weapon," Kramer added. "The algorithms do not judge nuance or theological truth. They simply reward the outrage."
The NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights has found that BJP-aligned influencers have used YouTube to spread conspiracy theories and hateful content targeting Muslims on a platform with 450 million Indian users.
A 2025 report by the Center for the Study of Organized Hate found that of 1,165 hate speech events recorded in 2024, as many as 995 were first shared or livestreamed on social media. Neither Fact Mantra, TNN World nor O News have publicly responded to questions about the Wastik case or about platform responsibility for content on their channels.
V. The Voices
Ex-Muslim activism has longer and more formalised antecedents in Europe and North America, where diaspora organisations emerged in the early 2000s to advocate for freedom of belief and the right to leave Islam without social or legal consequence.
Groups such as the Council of Ex-Muslims of Britain brought apostasy debates into broader conversations about secularism and human rights. In India, a comparable movement has developed through digital spaces rather than formal organisations, with a small but vocal group using YouTube and Facebook to discuss their departures from the faith and to critique Islamic doctrine, often through direct public debates with Muslim clerics.
The figures who make up this network arrived at their positions through varied paths.
Sameer Siddharth, 35, was born Sadaqat Ali Qureshi in Uttar Pradesh and now lives in Delhi. His family, he says, was relatively liberal in religious practice. Involvement with the Tablighi Jamaat revivalist movement during his youth led him to study Islamic scripture more closely, and the questions that arose caused him to stop practising Islam in 2018.
The COVID-19 lockdown deepened that process. "During the lockdown I finally had the time to read and reflect in depth. That period played a major role in shaping where I stand today." By 2022 he had formally distanced himself from the faith and adopted the name Siddharth.
His activism centres on textual criticism. He cites Surah An-Nisa 4:34 as explicitly sanctioning a husband's authority to strike a disobedient wife. He argues that the dhimmi framework of traditional Islamic law institutionalises second-class status for non-Muslims.
He questions the scriptural basis for apostasy rulings, noting that Hadith literature — including Sahih Bukhari — records the Prophet stating that a Muslim who leaves the faith should be killed. "These are not my interpretations," he says. "They are there in the texts that Muslims themselves consider authoritative."
Siddharth acknowledges that his YouTube audience includes a substantial portion of Hindu nationalist viewers. He has publicly displayed his GPay details on Facebook for donations.
Asked about his associations with figures including the controversial preacher Yati Narsinghanand, he said threats from within sections of the Muslim community had pushed him toward networks that included such figures.
Imroz Alam, 40, a writer originally from Uttar Pradesh, declined to disclose his current location during a phone interview, citing security concerns. His break from Islam also came through sustained reading during the lockdown.
His criticism is among the most textually specific in the network: he challenges what he calls the "sword verse" — Quranic verse 9:5, which he argues commands violence against polytheists — and raises the classical sharia framework governing women's testimony, under which two female witnesses are considered equivalent to one male witness in certain legal contexts.
"The scholars who say Islam is peaceful have to explain why the later, more violent verses take precedence over the earlier ones. That is not my claim. It is the classical doctrine of abrogation."
Alam describes himself as a "big disciple" of Narsinghanand while identifying his own position as agnostic. He said speaking publicly had cost him his family and social network.
He also said he defends certain acts of violence against Muslims as reactions within a broader ideological conflict. "I did not just leave Islam," he said. "I killed the jihadist that existed inside me."
Angel's departure was triggered not by scriptural study but by a personal situation: her husband's stated intention to take a second wife.
"When my husband said he could marry again because Islam permits it, I started asking questions," she said. Her criticism focuses on what she describes as a structural asymmetry in classical Islamic law, which permits a man up to four wives while granting no equivalent right to women. "People say it is culture," she said. "But the culture comes from somewhere."
Across these accounts, the trajectory follows a similar pattern: scripture, doubt, rupture, digital platform. The theological questions they raise have genuine standing in academic and reformist debates, and Islamic scholars themselves have contested them across centuries. The network did not originate these disputes.
VI. What the Scholars Say
The texts the network invokes are real. How they are interpreted is a matter of significant and longstanding scholarly disagreement, a distinction that rarely surfaces in the channels where these arguments circulate.
The Arabic verb at the centre of the verse Siddharth cites most frequently, 4:34, involving the word daraba, is treated within the network's debates as having a fixed and settled meaning: to strike, authorising physical discipline of a wife.
Amina Wadud, then a professor of Islamic Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, challenged precisely this reading in Qur'an and Woman: Rereading the Sacred Text from a Woman's Perspective, first published in 1992 and reissued by Oxford University Press in 1999.
The book argued that daraba appears across the Qur'an in dozens of contexts carrying no violent meaning, to travel, to set an example, to strike a parable, and that centuries of male interpretive authority had progressively narrowed the range of meanings the word was permitted to carry in this one verse. The dispute over what the text authorises remains unresolved.
The apostasy narration Siddharth invokes from Sahih Bukhari, that a Muslim who leaves the faith should be killed, is similarly contested.
Abdullah Saeed, the Sultan of Oman Professor of Arab and Islamic Studies at the University of Melbourne, co-authored Freedom of Religion, Apostasy and Islam (Ashgate, 2004) with Hassan Saeed, arguing that the narration must be read against the conditions of early Islam under active warfare, in which abandoning the faith carried the meaning of political and military defection rather than private conscience.
It is a live debate within Islamic jurisprudence, and one that the network does not engage.
Zafarul Islam Khan, a Delhi-based Islamic scholar and former chairman of India's Minorities Commission, declined to address each claim individually and instead criticised the method.
"You cannot approach the Qur'an or Hadith in fragments and then claim to have understood the religion, these texts were revealed and interpreted within specific historical and social contexts. To strip them of that context is not scholarship, it is advocacy dressed as citation. Classical scholars debated it extensively and never arrived at the crude conclusion that later verses simply cancel earlier ones. That is a simplification that serves a particular argument, not a description of how the tradition actually worked."Zafarul Islam Khan said.
Academic literature makes the same case. Khaled Abou El Fadl, the Omar and Azmeralda Alfi Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA and author of The Great Theft: Wrestling Islam from the Extremists (HarperCollins, 2005), argued that the later-cancels-earlier formula represented a literalist minority position, not the mainstream of classical jurisprudence.
Kecia Ali, Professor of Religion at Boston University and author of Sexual Ethics and Islam (Oneworld, 2006), acknowledged the historical reality of the provisions the network cites while arguing that reducing the tradition to them ignores centuries of internal contestation within Islamic legal thought.
What the academic literature collectively establishes is that presenting a verse or narration as self-evident, without the contextual and interpretive apparatus that gives it meaning, reflects a set of choices about what to include and exclude, not a neutral act of reading.
The commentators interviewed for this report were not presented with these counter-arguments and asked to respond. That absence mirrors how the ecosystem itself functions: declarations circulate faster than the challenges to them, and the platforms that carry them have no mechanism for requiring that a claim wait for its rebuttal.
VII. The Questions Behind the Questions
What distinguishes this network is not only the arguments it advances but the context in which it advances them and the audiences it addresses.
Yati Narsinghanand, the hardline Hindu preacher with whom several of the network's prominent figures publicly associate, was direct about his relationship to it.
Arshad Alam, a former sociologist at Jawaharlal Nehru University who has written on Islam and Muslim identity in India, said these political alignments risk distorting the movement's stated purpose.
"By aligning with such forces, the ex-Muslim movement risks losing its distinction between good Muslims and what they call 'bad Islam,'" he said.
For Hindu nationalist groups, he added, ex-Muslim voices become "another way to highlight the brutality of Islam and Muslims," serving broader ideological agendas rather than advancing the internal reform the commentators say they seek.
Several commentators in the network say their associations with such figures are a consequence of threats from within Muslim communities, rather than a reflection of shared ideology. The financial relationships within the ecosystem — crowdfunding appeals, donation links displayed on social media, YouTube monetisation — create structural pressures that Alam argues may make genuine independence from the political networks difficult to sustain.
"I will do everything possible for them, including financial and political support, they are our brothers who have left Islam for the cause of Hindutva and are striving to make India better and stronger by getting rid of Islamic radicalism. I want their help in converting the entire Muslim community into ex-Muslims," said Yati Narsinghanand.
VIII. The Fugitive and the Feed
Wastik is now in custody. His channel remains active. When the anonymous channel owner was asked whether Wastik's criminal history — the kidnapping, the murder conviction, the decades as a fugitive — had altered anything about how his content was treated by the channels that hosted or promoted it, the answer was straightforward: "Our audience does not care about his past. They care about what he says about Islam. As long as that brings traffic, he is useful."
Wasim Akram Tyagi, who first raised questions about Wastik's background on Facebook, framed the broader concern plainly: "The question is not just who attacked him. The question is who he is, and who else is out there like him."
It is a question the platforms hosting this content are not designed to ask, and that the networks promoting it have no evident incentive to ask. The mechanisms by which the ecosystem selects, amplifies and monetises its voices do not include verification of who those voices are.
Some names and identifying details have been withheld at the request of interviewees who cited security concerns.
(The writer is an independent journalist based in New Delhi)