Faith, Crime and the Algorithm: Story of Salim Wastik and the Ex-Muslim Network

Ex-Muslim activism has longer and more formalised antecedents in Europe and North America, where diaspora organisations emerged in the early 2000s to advocate for freedom of belief and the right to leave Islam without social or legal consequence.

Groups such as the Council of Ex-Muslims of Britain brought apostasy debates into broader conversations about secularism and human rights. In India, a comparable movement has developed through digital spaces rather than formal organisations, with a small but vocal group using YouTube and Facebook to discuss their departures from the faith and to critique Islamic doctrine, often through direct public debates with Muslim clerics.

The figures who make up this network arrived at their positions through varied paths.

Sameer Siddharth, 35, was born Sadaqat Ali Qureshi in Uttar Pradesh and now lives in Delhi. His family, he says, was relatively liberal in religious practice. Involvement with the Tablighi Jamaat revivalist movement during his youth led him to study Islamic scripture more closely, and the questions that arose caused him to stop practising Islam in 2018.

The COVID-19 lockdown deepened that process. "During the lockdown I finally had the time to read and reflect in depth. That period played a major role in shaping where I stand today." By 2022 he had formally distanced himself from the faith and adopted the name Siddharth.

His activism centres on textual criticism. He cites Surah An-Nisa 4:34 as explicitly sanctioning a husband's authority to strike a disobedient wife. He argues that the dhimmi framework of traditional Islamic law institutionalises second-class status for non-Muslims.

He questions the scriptural basis for apostasy rulings, noting that Hadith literature — including Sahih Bukhari — records the Prophet stating that a Muslim who leaves the faith should be killed. "These are not my interpretations," he says. "They are there in the texts that Muslims themselves consider authoritative."