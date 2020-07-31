Sale of Goats Falls Significantly This Eid-Ul-Adha Due to COVID-19
Video Editor: Vivek Gupta
The sale of goats this year for Eid-Ul-Adha has fallen significantly due to COVID-19, because of which the cattle traders are majorly hit. They complained about the low prices and less footfall in the market.
“What used sell for ₹10,000 is now selling at ₹7,000.”Tahir Ali, Trader
Both buyers and sellers said that fewer people had come to buy goats for the festival.
Eid-Ul-Adha or Bakra-Eid is celebrated with much gusto among Muslims. However, this year, due to the ongoing pandemic, the spirit in the Jamia Nagar market of New Delhi was low.
A trader faced difficulty in selling even five of his goats, since not many people had money to buy them.
“The crowd is less compared to last year. Goats are also expensive and people don’t have enough money for the payment. People are choosing small animals.”Sufiya, buyer
“Earlier, we used to buy two animals, but this time, we are taking only one.”Khalid, buyer
While most people opted for small and inexpensive animals, there were people like Abdul Masood, who bought goats worth ₹2 lakh for the sake of helping the poor in times of difficulty.
